Could we soon see a resolution to Jack Jones’ legal situation?

The Patriots’ probable cause hearing, originally scheduled for this Friday, was continued until Sept. 15, according to a report Tuesday from NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry.

That means Jones will not need to fly back to New England on the off-day between the Patriots’ second joint practice with the Green Bay Packers and their Saturday night preseason game at Lambeau Field.

To Michael McCann, the postponement also signaled that Jones’ lawyers and prosecutors could be negotiating a plea bargain.

McCann, a legal expert for Sportico and professor at University of New Hampshire law school, tweeted Tuesday that Jones’ continuance “(c)ould be a sign a plea deal is in the works.” He added that “a plea deal is the most likely outcome in how (Jones’) case ends, with his main goals being to avoid jail time and to give the Patriots reason to not cut him.”

Jones is facing a total of 10 weapons-related charges stemming from his arrest at Logan Airport on June 16. The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his arrest did not have any on-field ramifications in Patriots training camp. Jones has been a full participant in every practice since the start of training camp, save for one on Aug. 3 that he either was ejected from or voluntarily left early.

Jones appears to be competing with Jonathan Jones and Marcus Jones for a starting spot opposite first-round rookie Christian Gonzalez. The second-year pro played 36 snaps in last Thursday’s preseason opener against the Houston Texans.

The cornerback’s new Sept. 15 court date is two days before the Patriots are scheduled to host the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.