FOXBORO, Mass. — Jack Jones is ready to move forward after a bizarre incident that took place during Thursday’s practice.

And the Patriots might be ready, too, considering the troubled cornerback was on the field Friday night for New England’s annual in-stadium scrimmage.

Jones, a standout through the first week of training camp, was ejected Thursday after a competitive rep with receiver Kendrick Bourne. The 25-year-old threw down his hand pads, got visibly upset and had to be calmed down by safeties Jabrill Peppers and Adrian Phillips. Jones was animated as he left the field, but returned roughly 20 minutes later to watch the rest of practice from the sideline. At one point, he got a pep talk and helmet tap from Patriots personnel executive Matt Groh.

We still don’t know what happened, and assistant coaches gave vague answers Friday afternoon when asked about the situation. But Jones was asked about it after practice, and also fielded questions on his late-June gun-related arrest for the first time since it happened.

Story continues below advertisement

Here’s a full transcript:

Question: With everything going on around you and everything, what’s your state of mind out here and as you go about your business on a daily basis?

Jones: “When I get out here on this football field, it’s all ball, man. I just come out here and play ball, give it my all and do what I’m supposed to for the team.”

Question: From your point of view, what’s your version of events (from the arrest)?

Story continues below advertisement

Jones: “I can’t answer that question. That’s a question for my lawyer.”

Question: How optimistic are you about being a part of this team in 2023?

Jones: “That’s not my call. That’s up to Coach (Bill Belichick). I just do what I’m supposed to do on the field, give it my all every day, hope it falls in the right place.”

Question: What happened yesterday in practice?

Story continues below advertisement

Jones: “Yesterday in practice, just football. Today is today, it’s in the past. Nothing bad. We good today, though.”

Question: Are you worried about your future with the team and in the NFL?

Jones: “Every day you’re worried about your future in any team because this league is very liquid. You could be here today and gone tomorrow on any team. So, you know, you just gotta go out there and participate. Availability is the best ability.”

Here's Jack Jones' full media availability following tonight's #Patriots practice pic.twitter.com/CFuBLvYJ57 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 5, 2023

Where things go from here is anyone’s guess. Jones still is on the roster, but he likely is on thin ice as on- and off-field issues continue to mount.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s due back in court on Aug. 18.