Patriots’ Matthew Judon Explains Social Media Battle With Asante Samuel

Sometimes, things are not as they seem and for Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, that is exactly what it is when it comes to his social media battle with Asante Samuel.

“Asante? Man, that’s my guy,” Judon told reporters following Patriots training camp on Sunday. “I’m just waiting for him to come back. Like, when is he going to come back?”

The exchange in question started on X, formally known as Twitter back in March when Samuel tried to convince Lamar Jackson not to play for Bill Belichick in New England. Judon pushed back, telling Samuel to “hush up.”

As a self-proclaimed Belichick hater, Samuel didn’t waste a second inserting himself into the picture when it was reported that Judon wanted his contract adjusted, and once again, Judon clapped back at the former Patriot.

The jabs continued after Judon and the Patriots successfully reworked his contract and Samuel immediately noted it wasn’t “new” just more money.

Regardless of the contention on the X platform, Judon apparently didn’t take any of it to heart.

“This game is a fraternity of brothers,” Judon said. “And sometimes you joke around and argue, but the relationship outside of what y’all see is better; it’s always better.

“Y’all really don’t be knowing the half, so when we be posting stuff and talking back and forth, that’s just because we have respect for each other’s game and respect for each other as human beings and as people that played in the NFL.”

Judon has made his position clear regarding Samuel. The jury is still out on whether or not the feeling is mutual on Samuel’s part. It’s evident he has no respect for his former coach.