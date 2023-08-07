The Patriots reportedly explored a reunion with a noteworthy old friend over the offseason.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was traded from the Indianapolis Colts to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round pick in mid-March But the 32-year-old nearly wound up in New England, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“Gilmore and the Indianapolis Colts mutually decided it would be in their best interests to part ways during the offseason, with Gilmore wanting to avoid a rebuild and the Colts recognizing the value in saving some salary-cap space,” Howe wrote Sunday. “The Cowboys and Patriots showed the most interest in acquiring Gilmore in a trade, according to league sources.”

Gilmore played for the Patriots from 2017 through 2020, winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2019 season. But Gilmore’s 2020 campaign ended with a torn quad, resulting in an offseason loaded with speculation about his future in New England. He eventually was traded to the Carolina Panthers early in the 2021 season and spent the following campaign with the Colts.

Story continues below advertisement

Gilmore started 16 games last season and had two interceptions. He’ll face his old team this season when the Cowboys host the Patriots on Oct. 1.