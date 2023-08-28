Patriots Reportedly Release Punter Ahead Of Cutdown Day

Bryce Baringer has won the Patriots’ punter battle.

New England on Monday released Baringer’s veteran challenger, Corliss Waitman, according to multiple reports. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero was the first to report Waitman’s release, adding that he could join the Patriots’ practice squad once it’s finalized later this week.

Head coach Bill Belichick recently praised Waitman for his two “huge” punts in last Friday’s preseason finale against the Titans, but the big-legged Baringer appeared to have the edge in their training camp competition. The sixth-round rookie out of Michigan State averaged 51.5 yards per punt with a 49.9 net this preseason on 11 attempts, rebounding from some midsummer struggles with strong performances against Green Bay and Tennessee.

The 28-year-old Waitman was the Denver Broncos’ primary punter last season. He also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders.

The outcome of New England’s other specialist battle — fourth-round rookie kicker Chad Ryland versus veteran incumbent Nick Folk — remained unclear as of Monday afternoon. Belichick said both positions were “very competitive” and did not rule out carrying two kickers on the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster.

“We had two kickers last year on the roster in one game,” Belichick said Sunday, referring to Folk and practice squad call-up Tristan Vizcaino. “There are a number of things to consider. You look at the whole roster makeup. We’ll get into those this weekend and do what we feel like is best for the team. That’s all I can tell you.”

Belichick said Ryland and Folk both had “really good camps.”

“So that’s a pretty tight competition,” he added.

The Patriots were the first team to select both a kicker and a punter in the same NFL draft since the Oakland Raiders took Sebastian Janokowski and Shane Lechler back in 2000. Ryland, whom New England traded up to draft at No. 117 overall, was the highest-drafted specialist of the Belichick era.

New England must finalize its initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.