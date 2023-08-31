Hope you waited before buying your Christian Gonzalez Patriots jersey.

New England’s first-round draft pick changed his number ahead of the regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced Thursday.

Gonzalez, who wore No. 19 during the preseason, now will sport No. 6. That number previously belonged to kicker Nick Folk before he was traded to the Tennessee Titans during final roster cuts.

First look at Christian Gonzalez in his new No. 6. pic.twitter.com/YMaQBjvajR — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 31, 2023

It was speculated that Gonzalez might take No. 0, which he wore at Oregon. The NFL changed its rules this offseason to allow players to wear that distinctive digit, but no Patriots player has adopted it.

The Patriots also announced number changes for three other rookies. Kicker Chad Ryland switched from No. 38 to 37, punter Bryce Baringer went from No. 9 to 17, and offensive lineman Sidy Sow ditched No. 61 for 62.

New numbers for the rooks. pic.twitter.com/CXha64pe5p — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 31, 2023

Rookie wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas are keeping the Nos. 80 and 81, respectively, that they received at the start of the preseason. Ditto for defensive end Keion White (No. 99) and linebacker/safety Marte Mapu (No. 30).

The Patriots will open their season on Sept. 10 at home against the Eagles. New England’s over/under win total for the 2023 season currently is 7.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook.