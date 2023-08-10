Matthew Judon will need to share his No. 9 for the next few weeks.

The New England Patriots on Thursday announced new numbers for their 2023 rookie class, which sported temporary digits in the 50s and 60s throughout spring practice and training camp. But with 90 players on the roster during the preseason, doubling up is necessary at this time of year.

Several of New England’s draft picks received numbers already owned by established veterans. Kicker Chad Ryland will wear Rhamondre Stevenson’s No. 38. Cornerback Isaiah Bolden took No. 7, which belongs to JuJu Smith Schuster. And punter Bryce Baringer claimed No. 9, which Judon has worn with distinction since joining the Patriots in 2021.

If any of those first-year pros make the 53-man roster, they’ll switch to new, permanent numbers. We’ve seen that in previous preseasons with players like Jack Jones (No. 34 to 13), J.C. Jackson (No. 34 to 27), Christian Barmore (No. 70 to 90) and Trey Flowers (No. 74 to 98).

But that didn’t stop Judon, one of the Patriots’ most active social media users, from sharing his reaction to a rookie punter snagging his number.

“WTH,” the Pro Bowl pass rusher commented on the Patriots’ jersey number announcement on Instagram.

This is becoming an annual trend for Judon. Last preseason, the Patriots gave his No. 9 to a different rookie punter, Jake Julien.

Story continues below advertisement

DeVante Parker found it amusing, too.

“Funny as hell,” the wide receiver wrote.

The Patriots’ rookies will debut their new numbers Thursday night as New England opens the preseason against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.