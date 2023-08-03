FOXBORO, Mass. — Cole Strange still can’t get back on the field.

The second-year guard missed Thursday’s full-pads Patriots training camp practice after also sitting out the previous two. Strange, who suffered a left leg injury Monday, has been spotted on the field but not doing any physical activity. The 2022 first-round pick’s injury reportedly isn’t serious.

Five other players missed practice, including wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery, who hasn’t participated since suffering a leg injury last week.

Here’s the full absence list for New England’s eighth training camp session:

Story continues below advertisement

G Cole Strange

RB/WR Ty Montgomery

OT Calvin Anderson

OL Mike Onwenu

ST Cody Davis

LB Terez Hall

Onwenu and Davis both are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, while Anderson is on the non-football illness (NFI) list. All were placed on those lists before the start of camp and can be activated at any time.

Additionally, edge rusher Matthew Judon and offensive tackle Trent Brown both were present Thursday but not wearing pads. The Patriots appear to be simply managing the workloads of both players.

Receiver Tyquan Thornton, defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell, guard Chasen Hines and defensive back Brad Hawkins all were spotted on the lower rehab field. Their respective injury situations remain unclear.

Story continues below advertisement

New England will hold an in-stadium practice Friday for season-ticket holders and Foxboro residents. The Patriots then will take the weekend off before returning to the field next Monday.