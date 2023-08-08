FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots were without eight players for Tuesday’s training camp practice, which was played under a brutal August sun.

Defensive end Trey Flowers didn’t participate after signing a deal to return to the team that drafted him in 2015. Flowers was spotted on the lower rehab field, but it’s unclear if he’s dealing with an injury.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones also missed his fourth straight practice, likely due to an injury. On the positive end, special teams captain Matthew Slater returned after missing three straight sessions.

Here’s the full absence list for New England’s 12th training camp practice:

OL Mike Onwenu

OT Calvin Anderson

G Cole Strange

ST Cody Davis

RB/WR Ty Montgomery

CB Jonathan Jones

G Bill Murray

DE Trey Flowers

Onwenu and Davis are on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list while Anderson is on the non-football illness (NFI) list. All have been out since the start of camp but can be activated at any time. Strange has been sidelined since suffering a left leg injury on July 31.

As for Montgomery, he’s missed every practice since suffering an apparent leg injury during the second practice of camp. It remains unclear whether he or any of his injured teammates are nearing returns.

The Patriots will enjoy an off day Wednesday before hosting the Houston Texans on Thursday in the preseason opener for both teams. Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.