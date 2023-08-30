Predicting Dolphins’ 2023 Record: Picking Every Game On Schedule

The Dolphins are still looking for their first playoff win since 2000, but that hasn’t stopped the franchise from pushing all its chips in the middle.

Miami has done a ton of work to build a supremely talented roster, adding the likes of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips, Jevon Holland, Bradley Chubb, Terron Armstead and Jalen Ramsey over the course of the last three years.

There has been plenty to go wrong around that roster, however.

Tua Tagovailoa dealt with some very public concussion issues throughout the 2022 season, while injuries to Armstead and Ramsey have limited the amount of production they could provide in their debut seasons with Miami, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

The depth on that roster isn’t exactly something to write home about, either. The offensive line is still a question, while the Dolphins very clearly don’t feel like paying Christian Wilkins any more than what his rookie deal has him locked into.

Miami will certainly be scoring a lot of points, and the defense should force plenty of turnovers with their improved secondary, but it might already be time to pump the brakes on another playoff run.

As part of our AFC East and NFL preview, we’re going through the schedule for each team in the East to make our game-by-game predictions.

Here’s how we see the Dolphins’ slate playing out.

Story continues below advertisement

WEEK 1 at Los Angeles Chargers — LOSS (0-1)

This is a tough Week 1 matchup for the Dolphins, as Kellen Moore was brought on as Chargers offensive coordinator to help open things up a bit. He and Justin Herbert, who just got paid, will likely be looking to air things out against a secondary that will be without Jalen Ramsey. This one feels like it will hit the Over, with the home team eking out a victory.

WEEK 2 at New England Patriots — LOSS (0-2)

It has become sort of a tradition that these teams split their home-and-home series, with Miami taking the upper hand a few times over the last half-decade. We expect more of the same this year, with New England grabbing the first one at home.

WEEK 3 vs. Denver Broncos — WIN (1-2)

This is where the Dolphins offense will flex its muscles against a solid Broncos defense. It also won’t be a bad litmus test against Sean Payton and Russell Wilson for Miami’s defense.

WEEK 4 at Buffalo Bills — LOSS (1-3)

The Bills struggled to put the Dolphins away in their playoff matchup one season ago, but it feels like Buffalo will be on a war path early in the season. This one could turn into a laugher.

Story continues below advertisement

WEEK 5 vs. New York Giants — WIN (2-3)

The Giants might be the only playoff team to have a bigger hangover than the Dolphins this season, struggling to get things rolling in the early portion of the season. Miami gets the edge at home.

WEEK 6 vs. Carolina Panthers — WIN (3-3)

The Panthers have a rookie quarterback and are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFC. This is an easy one.

WEEK 7 at Philadelphia Eagles — LOSS (3-4)

The Eagles have an MVP candidate at quarterback and are expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC. This is an easy one.

WEEK 8 vs. Patriots — WIN (4-4)

Miami gets its win back at home against New England, pulling out another close one.

Story continues below advertisement

WEEK 9 at Kansas City Chiefs — LOSS (4-5)

Kansas City in November? There isn’t a team in the NFL who would be favored to win under these circumstances.

WEEK 10 — BYE

WEEK 11 vs. Las Vegas Raiders — WIN (5-5)

Miami would be coming off a BYE in desperate need of a victory in this scenario. Luckily, that’s when Josh McDaniels and the Raiders come to town. Las Vegas might make it close, but this is an easy pick.

WEEK 12 at New York Jets — LOSS (5-6)

The Dolphins will get their first taste of the Jets in December, hoping to finally start stringing some wins along. They’ll have to wait another couple of weeks, as Aaron Rodgers and company put the boots to them at MetLife Stadium.

Story continues below advertisement

WEEK 13 — at Washington Commanders — WIN (6-6)

Here’s Miami’s chance to really start making a playoff push, much like they did last season. If there was a team to bury them, it most definitely won’t be Washington.

WEEK 14 vs. Tennessee Titans — WIN (7-6)

Who will the Titans’ starting quarterback be? Ryan Tannehill? Malik Willis? Will Levis? There isn’t a person in football who knows, so we’ll give the edge to a team who actually has a QB.

WEEK 15 vs. Jets — WIN (8-6)

The Dolphins are feeling good about themselves at this point, and if there was ever a time for the Jets to start Jetsing, it would be December. This one could be close or it could be a blow out. Either way, we like Miami.

WEEK 16 vs. Dallas Cowboys –LOSS (8-7)

The Cowboys could very well be in the fight for the NFC East at this point, while Miami is scratching for a wild-card berth. This will be a dog fight, but Dallas’ defense is a much better unit than Miami’s, giving it the edge.

Story continues below advertisement

WEEK 17 at Baltimore Ravens — WIN (8-8)

This one could go either way, but Miami has proven to have an ability to beat Baltimore in the past.

WEEK 18 vs. Bills — WIN (9-8)

Buffalo very well might have the division in hand, and making the trek to South Beach in January might feel like a slog. The Bills will be looking ahead to the playoffs, and the Dolphins will steal one off them to end the season.