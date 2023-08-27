The Boston Red Sox continued a stretch on Sunday of 16 games in 16 games as part of a loaded August schedule.

As a result, the Red Sox bullpen continues to add up innings, specifically in the past week with competitive games with the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Alex Cora continues to do his best keeping his relievers fresh, but the innings are certainly adding up as of late, as referenced by RedSoxStats on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Obviously not a good day for Murphy, but the Sox have played 13 in a row, were losing, and this is what the bullpen looked like. Hopefully his 90 pitches today helps win a game in the Astros series. pic.twitter.com/S1zZtle4lk — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) August 27, 2023

Extra innings have been needed from other pitchers due to Brennan Bernardino landing on the COVID-Related Injured List to Kenley Jansen being down with a hamstring injury since Wednesday’s win over the Houston Astros.

Story continues below advertisement

John Schreiber, Bernardino, Josh Winckowski, Nick Pivetta and Chris Martin all pitched at least three times in the last week. The bullpen continues to benefit the Red Sox to keep the team in legitimate contention for a wild card spot.

Boston does have a much-needed off-day on Thursday before heading to Kansas City for a weekend series against the Royals.

Boston bullpen’s remain study, but the collective workload continues to climb in the height of the playoff push.