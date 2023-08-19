Red Sox Loss Prompts Aaron Boone Message To Yankees Fans

There’s not much left for New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone to say at this point.

He is managing a bad baseball team, who has not only been a disappointment to those that sprinkled some money on them prior to the start of the season, but to fans in the Bronx, as well.

Those at Yankee Stadium had a chance to show their disappointment Saturday, as New York dropped another game to the Boston Red Sox. The loss looked especially bad as the Red Sox lit up Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for six runs in just four innings.

It was an ugly game all around for the Yankees, which prompted a message from Boone to frustrated New York fans.

“I understand,” Boone said, per YES Network. “There are some high expectations when you put this uniform on. We feel the same frustration, but we’re also tasked with being in the arena every day — having to go after it. We have to keep our focus, but I certainly understand that anger. It’s no fun going through it.”

The Yankees are in the midst of a historic losing streak, with an end nowhere in sight. If Boone hopes to turn things around, and keep his job, the Yankees are going to have to do a lot more than just focus.