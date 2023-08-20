The Red Sox head into their third game against the Yankees with a 2-0 series lead and going 7-3 in their last ten games.

They’ve gotten the offense rolling with major contributions from second baseman Luis Urías. He has back-to-back grand slams in his last two appearances for the Red Sox. Urías hit his first grand slam against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, with his second coming in the second inning yesterday against the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole.

Urías is the first Red Sox player to knock back a grand slam in consecutive games since Jimmie Foxx in 1940.

