Red Sox’s Luis Urías Explains ‘Extra Motivation’ In Playing For Boston

Luis Urías is fully invested in being a member of the Boston Red Sox, proving it on the field during Saturday’s 8-1 victory over the New York Yankees.

And the 26-year-old did so in historic fashion.

After last launching a grand slam versus the Nationals on Thursday night, Urías brought that same power from Washington to The Bronx. Urías (again) belted a grand slam, this time off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, to become the first Red Sox player in 83 years to hit a grand slam in consecutive at-bats — the last was Jimmie Foxx in 1940, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

It’s clear Boston’s lone trade deadline day acquisition is locked in with the Red Sox in the middle of a tight race for a wild-card spot in the American League.

“We have a good group here. We are teammates and you can feel that we’re friends and we’re getting along very well,” Urías told reporters through a Spanish translator, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “I think that’s one of the biggest things for me to feel welcome. That’s what they did. And coming here to play for the Red Sox, which was my favorite organization growing up, is also an extra motivation. I’m happy to be here and happy to help the team win.”

Luis Urías. Grand Slam Specialist. pic.twitter.com/bSLSuVR8UE — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 19, 2023

Hitting back-to-back grand slams is a stunning feat in and of itself, but from Urías’ perspective, it’s even more fulfilling.

Before landing in Boston on Aug. 1, Urías struggled to maintain a big league roster spot with the Brewers, relegated to Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate for much of the 2023 season.

“Of course, I’m very excited. Baseball is a weird game, it’ll surprise you every day,” Urías said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I never hit a grand slam in my career before, not even in little leagues, and now I have two. So, very happy and very fortunate to do it for this team.”

Couldn’t come at a better time for the Red Sox.