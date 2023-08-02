The Red Sox didn’t make any significant moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and post-deadline waiver deals are a thing of the past. However, there still might be a way for Boston to bolster its rotation with outside help before season’s end.

The injury-ravished Sox might soon be getting Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck back in the rotation. That’s a big reason they largely stood pat at Tuesday’s deadline. With the amount of uncertainty surrounding that trio of potential returners, it wouldn’t have hurt for Chaim Bloom to add a pitcher before 6 p.m. ET Tuesday night.

However, there could be an option developing in the Minnesota Twins organization where former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel just opted out of his minor league deal with the American League Central leaders, according to The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli. As MLB Trade Rumors notes, the Twins have two days to decide whether they want to add him to the big league roster. If they don’t, Minnesota will release him, making him available to the rest of the league.

When we last saw Keuchel in the bigs, he was one of the worst pitchers in the sport. The left-hander allowed 62 runs in just 60 2/3 innings split among the Chicago White Sox, Arizona and Texas last season.

It sure looked like it might be the end of the 35-year-old’s career, but the Twins took a chance on the left-hander as part of Keuchel’s last-ditch effort to resurrect his career. Keuchel is one of the latest disciples of Driveline Baseball, working with the organization to regain velocity. His fastball in June was up nearly 2 mph, and his trademark sinker had a vintage look and feel.

So far, so good. Keuchel made six great starts for St. Paul. He allowed just four earned runs on 28 hits in 32 innings, walking just 12 batters. The strikeout numbers (7.9 per nine) don’t jump off the page, but that’s never been Keuchel’s game. The sinkerballer lives on getting groundballs, as evidenced by his 2015 Cy Young win when he struck out less than a batter per inning.

Of course, Keuchel’s performance might be enough to convince the Twins to open a rotation spot for him in Minnesota. For all of their warts, however, Rocco Baldelli’s team has a very strong starting rotation, and it’s hard to justify bumping any of its current starters for the relatively unproven Keuchel.

If the Twins decide to let Keuchel loose, he’ll then get his chance to pick a new home. That’s a potentially risky move for the Twins, who are trying to stave off Cleveland in the Central race. If he hit the market, though, Keuchel might catch the eye of a contender or two.

For a team like the Red Sox, one that ranks 27th in innings pitched, Keuchel could be a worthwhile addition and one that doesn’t cost the organization anything — money nor prospects — beyond 2023.