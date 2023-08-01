Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Reese McGuire Returns From IL

The Boston Red Sox get a reinforcement back in their lineup Tuesday night as they look to put an end to a three-game losing skid against the Seattle Mariners.

Prior to the middle game of the series, the Red Sox activated catcher Reese McGuire off the injured list. He hasn’t played since June 21 due to a right oblique strain. Boston designated Jorge Alfaro for assignment to make room for McGuire on the active roster.

Manager Alex Cora is throwing McGuire right into the starting lineup in his return. McGuire will bat eighth and catch Brayan Bello, who earned a no decision in his last outing against the Atlanta Braves. The Mariners will counter with righty Bruce Miller on the mound.

Justin Turner will get the night off after injuring his heel late in Monday’s loss. Christian Arroyo will get the start at second base after Pablo Reyes got the starting nod at the position in the series opener.

First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.

Here are the lineups for both the Red Sox and Mariners:

BOSTON RED SOX (56-50)

Jarren Duran, LF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Reese McGuire, C

Yu Chang, SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (7-6, 3.66 ERA)

SEATTLE MARINERS (55-51)

J.P. Crawford, SS

Julio Rodríguez, CF

Eugenio Suarez, 3B

Cal Raleigh, C

Dominic Canzone, RF

Ty France, 1B

Mike Ford, DH

Josh Rojas, 2B

Cade Marlowe, LF

Bruce Miller, RHP (7-3, 3.96 ERA)