The Red Sox turn to Chris Sale to help them win the series against the Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday.

Boston dropped the middle matchup of the series after Washington did its damage against the bullpen. The Red Sox lost Justin Turner to injury, and manager Alex Cora had a unique idea for the backup first base spot, but he won’t be relying on that Thursday.

Trevor Story will move to designated hitter, and Luis Urías will start at second base with Pablo Reyes moving to shortstop. The top of the order after Rob Refnsyder moves up one spot, with the exception of Mastaka Yoshida, who returns after a two-game absence, and he will start at left field and bat fifth in the order. Refsnyder moves to center field, and Adam Duvall will start at right field in place of Alex Verdugo.

Former Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs and former Boston infielder Michael Chavis will both start for Washington on Thursday.

Sale will start opposite Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Sale’s most recent start was Friday, his first after his activation from the injured list, but he looked dominant in his 4 2/3 innings of work.

First pitch for Red Sox-Nationals is scheduled at 4:05 p.m. ET, and you can watch full coverage of the matchup on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.

Here are the lineups both sides will roll out Thursday.

BOSTON RED SOX (63-57)

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Trevor Story, DH

Adam Duvall, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Pablo Reyes, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Luis Urías, 2B

Chris Sale, LHP (5-2, 4.52 ERA)

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (54-67)

Lane Thomas, RF

Joey Meneses, 1B

Keibert Ruiz, DH

Stone Garrett, LF

Riley Adams, C

Michael Chavis, 2B

Ildemaro Vargas, 3B

Alex Call, CF

Jeter Downs, SS

Patrick Corbin, LHP (7-11, 4.85 ERA)