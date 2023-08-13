The Red Sox and the Tigers will compete for a series win Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

A familiar face in Boston will be on the mound for Detroit, as 2018 World Series champion Eduardo Rodriguez is set to make his first road start against his former team. Rodriguez is coming off a scoreless seven-inning gem against the Minnesota Twins in which he only allowed four hits.

With E-Rod on the bump, Boston’s lineup will feature predominantly right-handed hitters. Rafael Devers, Jarren Durran and Alex Verdugo all will start the contest on the bench, while Trevor Story, Adam Duvall and Rob Refsnyder draw back into the starting nine.

Opposite Rodriguez will be Kutter Crawford, who earned a win in Detroit back in April.

Here are the lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Tigers game:

RED SOX (61-56)

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Justin Turner, DH

Trevor Story, SS

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Adam Duvall, RF

Pablo Reyes, 2B

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Luis Urías, 3B

Kutter Crawford, RHP (5-6, 3.80 ERA)

TIGERS (53-64)

Akil Badoo, LF

Riley Greene, CF

Matt Vierling, 3B

Kerry Carpenter, RF

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Zach McKinstry, 2B

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Zack Short, SS

Jake Rogers, C

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (8-5, 2.75 ERA)