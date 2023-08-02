Red Sox Wrap: Mariners Erase Early Deficit In 6-3 Boston Loss

The Boston Red Sox dropped the series finale, 6-3, against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday from T-Mobile Park.

The Red Sox fell to 57-51 while the Mariners moved to 56-52.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

In a game where the Red Sox could have moved back to .500 on their West Coast road trip, the team lost a lead with a string of Seattle hits and a major defensive mistake.

After Kutter Crawford kept the home team off the board in a strong start, John Schreiber allowed four earned runs to surrender a 3-0 lead to the Mariners while throwing 35 pitches. Seattle scored the go-ahead run on a broken bat ground ball off the bat of Julio Rodriguez. A miscommunication between Rafael Devers and Yu Chang allowed the ball to roll into left field when the infielders collided.

The Mariners tacked on two insurance runs in a four-run seventh inning to take the lead for good.

Boston got out to an early advantage on a two-run home run from Jarren Duran and an infield RBI single from Masataka Yoshida.

In a rare occurrence, the Boston bullpen that has held strong all season stumbled with a multi-run lead in the later frames as Boston ended the six-game trip with a losing record.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Duran created another offensive spark on Wednesday with his two-run homer. The speedy outfielder found his way on-base in all three games of the series.

— Crawford went five shutout innings with just four hits allowed and five strikeouts. Two of the right-hander’s last four starts have been scoreless.

— Cal Raleigh continued his 2023 power surge against the Red Sox with a two-run home run in the sixth inning. The switch-hitting slugger tallied his fifth long ball of the year against Boston.

