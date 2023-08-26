Adam Duvall understood the simple (but effective) assignment in attacking Julio Urías during Saturday’s Red Sox-Dodgers matchup.

With teammates Alex Verdugo and Justin Turner getting it started, the Red Sox were able to rely on the long ball in order to compete with Los Angeles’ top-tier offense that haunted them on Friday night.

In the sixth inning, with runners on the corners, Duvall took Urías deep over the Green Monster to mark Boston’s third home run off the left-hander and put the Red Sox ahead of the Dodgers, 5-4. That round-tripper also gave Duvall his 15th of the season and the fourth of the last six days.

Watch Duvall’s blast here:

ADAM DUVALL IS ON FIRE. pic.twitter.com/bZmOD9TYdL — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 26, 2023

The Red Sox needed to fight back after the Dodgers charged Boston starter James Paxton with four earned runs through 4 1/3 innings of work before giving away to the bullpen. Five of Boston’s first eight hits off Los Angeles went for extra bases.

Boston’s late-game rally resulted in a 6-4 lead over the Dodgers entering the seventh inning.