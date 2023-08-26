BOSTON — The Red Sox continue to pay for their mistakes, this time on the base paths during Friday’s 7-4 series-opening loss to the Dodgers at Fenway Park.

Boston looked to scrap together a rally in the eighth inning, trailing the Dodgers, 6-4, but all momentum was lost. And it came on a baserunning miscue from catcher Connor Wong. On a base hit to right field by Alex Verdugo, Wong ended getting caught in a pickle when he rounded second base to far, ending what would’ve been a bases-loaded situation for Rafael Devers.

That rally killer was the final blow to send Boston straight to the loss column.

“I saw Dugie hit the ball, two outs, I take off. A little late picking up (Carlos) Febles and (that) just can’t happen in that situation. Can’t happen,” Wong said. “… It probably cost us a really good chance at winning the game.”

Boston has spent the entirety of the season enduring the consequences of its mistakes, leading Major League Baseball with 90 errors committed in 129 games played.

However, in the middle of a tight American League Wild Card race, those mistakes begin to hold more weight.

“It’s a line drive over the second baseman and he felt he had a good jump, but in that situation, you gotta remember who’s in front of you,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora explained. “And obviously it’s not a great play, but it’s one that you talk about it, right? Especially in the situation we were in. … He put the head down and kept going but when he looked up it was too late.”

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 3 1/2 games back for the final AL playoff spot, still trailing the Blue Jays and Astros.