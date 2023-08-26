BOSTON — The Red Sox weren’t able to defend their home territory to begin a three-game series with the Dodgers, losing 7-4, at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Taking the loss, the Red Sox fell to 68-61 while the Dodgers improved to 79-48.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston got started hot, but then cooled down, giving Los Angeles the window of opportunity to flip the script for good.

The Red Sox attacked the board quickly as Alex Verdugo and Trevor Story both took Dodgers pitcher Lance Lynn deep to put Boston ahead 3-0 after two innings. Lynn surrendered 10 hits himself, but even that wasn’t an indicator that the Red Sox would replicate their 17-run offensive outpour from Thursday night in Houston against the Astros.

Instead, the Dodgers were well-prepared for the challenge and Boston couldn’t climb back with a rebuttal.

Los Angeles dug its heels at the plate and put together a game-changing rally as soon as Boston’s Nick Pivetta entered the contest. The Dodgers tagged Pivetta for four earned runs off four hits, including three run-scoring doubles — completing a six-run rally in two innings.

Mookie Betts, who made his return to Fenway Park since last playing for Boston in 2019, recorded a double and scored two runs while playing second base and right field. The 30-year-old was welcomed back with a standing ovation from the Boston crowd, which Betts embraced.

Looking into the bigger picture for Boston, the Red Sox lost a bit of ground in the American League Wild Card standings as a result, sitting now four games behind for the race to the final postseason spot.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Max Muncy led the Dodgers with a three-RBI night, going 2-for-5 at the plate with a double amid Los Angeles’ late-game rally, which began in the sixth inning.

— Kutter Crawford’s effort on the mound was overshadowed by the final result, but still notable. The right-hander pitched five innings, while allowing just two runs to an elite Dodgers lineup, striking out seven batters and walking only one.

— Freddie Freeman went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead all batters in both lineups while credited for one of five Dodgers doubles. That marked his fifth four-hit performance this season.

