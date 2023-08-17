Rob Gronkowski is not going to play in the NFL again. The future Hall of Fame tight end will be the first to tell you he’s “washed up” and settled in retirement.

But if current head coaches were to court Gronk, he knows which comeback pitch would be the most compelling.

“Brian Daboll wants me on his roster, I know it,” Gronkowski told Kay Adams on a recent episode of FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams.” “Brian Daboll, yeah. He can’t get me out of retirement, but he would have the best chance to get me out of retirement.”

Adams proceeded to note how pairing Gronkowski with Darren Waller would give the New York Giants a great tight end tandem.

Story continues below advertisement

“That would be pretty wild,” Gronkowski said. “I always believe that having two tight ends makes the defense have the most difficult times. If you have two tight ends, I think that can make an offense unstoppable. It’s rare. If you go back to my days when I had another tight end with me, it just makes the offense prolific — just unstoppable. It gives you so many more options with the run game and the pass game and play action.”

If Daboll was able to convince Gronkowski to unretire for the second time, it would make the Patriots’ late-November trip to the Meadowlands all the more exciting. But unfortunately for the G-Men, it’s a virtual certainty Gronk will take in that Week 12 Super Bowl rematch as a spectator.