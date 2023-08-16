Robert Kraft’s wait for Canton will continue for at least another year.

The New England Patriots owner was not selected from a list of 12 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in the coach/contributor category.

Kraft lost out to the late Buddy Parker, who coached for 15 seasons in the 1950s and ’60s and won two NFL championships with the Detroit Lions.

Former @Lions and @steelers head coach Buddy Parker has been selected as a Coach/Contributor Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.



Parker, who died in 1982, now must receive votes from at least 80% of the Hall of Fame’s 50-person selection committee in order to be inducted as part of next year’s class.

Kraft also fell short in 2022, when he made the final 12 but was beaten out by former San Diego Chargers head coach Don Coryell. The 82-year-old oversaw the Patriots’ rise from a perennial loser to the NFL’s model franchise, with New England winning six Super Bowls and playing in four others since Kraft bought the team in 1994.

This year’s Patriots team is in Green Bay this week for two joint practices and a preseason matchup with the Packers. Before Tuesday’s practice, head coach Bill Belichick said he had his “fingers crossed” for Kraft.