Earlier this month, former New England Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

We’ll soon find out whether Robert Kraft will join him.

The Patriots owner is one of 12 finalists for Hall of Fame enshrinement in the coach/contributor category. The 2024 honoree will be announced Tuesday.

Bill Belichick voiced his support for Kraft ahead of that announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Keeping our fingers crossed that we get the vote this year,” the Patriots head coach told reporters ahead of the team’s first joint practice in Green Bay.

The most notable challengers to Kraft are former head coaches Tom Coughlin and Mike Shanahan, who won multiple Super Bowls with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, respectively.

The list of finalists also includes Robert Craig, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells, John Wooten and former longtime Patriots executive Frank “Bucko” Kilroy.

Kraft, who’s hoisted six Lombardi Trophies since buying the Patriots in 1994, also was a Hall of Fame finalist last year. He lost out to Don Coryell, whose innovative San Diego Chargers offense helped revolutionize the NFL passing game.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots will practice twice in Green Bay this week before facing the Packers in a preseason game Saturday night at Lambeau Field.