These Four Patriots Players Impressed Bill Belichick This Offseason

During an NFL Network interview Wednesday, Bill Belichick was asked which Patriots players made the greatest strides this offseason.

Four veterans immediately sprung to mind.

Speaking with former Patriots executive and current NFL Media analyst Scott Pioli, Belichick commended safety Jabrill Peppers, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and tight end Hunter Henry for their offseason diligence.

“I think you always see big strides from players going from Year 1 to Year 2 and Year 2 to Year 3,” New England’s head coach said before the team’s seventh training camp practice. “… That’s pretty obvious. I would say the guys in that fourth, fifth, sixth year that really also started to make gains — we had a lot of guys like that.

“Peppers. Bentley is a guy who’s really done that for us. Players like that that have really taken those steps — Bourne, Hunter Henry — that you’ve really seen grow and develop in the program. It doesn’t just stop with those first- and second-year guys. It can continue all the way through.”

Belichick had individually applauded each member of that quartet in previous interviews. The coach recently said Bourne’s and Henry’s offseason both were among the “best” on the team. He also hyped up Bentley’s growth as a defensive leader in the wake of Devin McCourty’s retirement and replied, “Oh my God, yeah,” when asked whether he’d seen improvement from Peppers as the hard-hitting defensive back enters his second Patriots campaign.

Bourne and Henry both are eyeing bounce-back seasons under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien after their productivity dipped in 2022. Bentley and Peppers, meanwhile, should be key cogs in the plan to replace McCourty.

A pair of veteran newcomers — tight end Mike Gesicki and linebacker/special teamer Chris Board — also got shoutouts from Belichick on Wednesday as “guys that have come in and, as new players, have embraced what (the Patriots) are trying to do and have really made great strides at it.”

All six of those players were among New England’s offseason award winners. The team also recognized quarterback Mac Jones, center David Andrews, guard Cole Strange, defensive back Myles Bryant and special teamers Matthew Slater and Brenden Schooler for the work they put in ahead of training camp.

The Patriots are set to open the preseason next Thursday night against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.