While it was the Cowboys who ultimately made the best offer, there apparently was a fair share of interest in Trey Lance before the 49ers traded the 2021 first-rounder to Dallas.

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens “had conversations” with San Francisco, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Russini also reported the Detroit Lions “showed interest.”

The Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick for Lance, which 49ers general manager John Lynch said was the best offer San Francisco received. Russini reported early discussions centered around a fifth or sixth-round pick.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters he doesn’t expect Lance to have an impact in 2023. Dallas has starting quarterback Dak Prescott under contract for two seasons with backup Cooper Rush likely to remain the No. 2.

However, the Cowboys clearly are hoping Lance is able to develop and benefit from a fresh start in Dallas.