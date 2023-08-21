VA Hero of the Week | Luis Urías Hits Grand Slams In Consecutive Games

Luis Urías hit his first grand slam against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Then, he turned it around and knocked back another one in the second inning Saturday against the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole. That earns him the title of VA Hero of the Week!

He’s the first Red Sox player to hit multiple grand slams in their first ten games with the organization.

Urías joins elite company in hall-of-famer Jimmie Foxx who was the last player on the Sox to hit grand slams in consecutive games back in 1940.

