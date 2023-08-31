Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco faced a second formal complaint for having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to ESPN’s Juan Recio, per Jeff Passan

The complaint was investigated by a special prosecutor in the Dominican Republic and was the latest of three investigations against the 22-year-old.

The first complaint against Franco was filed July 17, when another girl alleged to the specialized prosecutor’s office for boys, girls and adolescents that she had a relationship with Franco as a minor. The third girl has not spoken to authorities and they are still investigating her alleged relationship with Franco, sources told ESPN. Prosecutors hope to speak with Franco in the coming weeks, sources also told ESPN.

Major League Baseball placed Franco on administrative leave on Aug. 22 “until further notice.” This meant the shortstop would continue to be paid and accumulate big-league service time amid his absence. Franco is on an 11-year, $182 million guaranteed contract with Tampa Bay, which was the largest in the organization’s history

Franco reportedly is “unlikely to play” in the MLB again, but the league isn’t expected to take action until the criminal investigation concludes.

“The prosecutor’s investigation into Franco is expected to continue well beyond the end of the season,” sources told ESPN.

MLB, the MLB Players Association and Franco’s United States-based lawyer, Jay Reisinger, declined to comment when ESPN asked for one.