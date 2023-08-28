Tom Brady wasn’t at AT&T Stadium to play in Saturday’s Raiders-Cowboys preseason game, but the legendary quarterback nonetheless had pressure put on him by Micah Parsons.

Brady was in the Lone Star State to check in with one of his latest business ventures. Not long after retiring from the NFL, the seven-time Super Bowl champion purchased a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas franchise, which wrapped up its August exhibition slate in Dallas.

The 46-year-old was in the middle of a conversation on the sideline Saturday when Parsons stormed over and claimed Brady owed him. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame signal-caller didn’t waste any time firing back.

“I don’t owe you anything,” Brady told Parsons, per a video shared by the NFL. “You hit me too much. I don’t owe you (expletive).”

Brady has a fair gripe. Parsons was a force against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the last two seasons, registering three sacks and five quarterback hits against Brady. Dallas’ Parsons-led defense made life particularly difficult for Brady and company in last season’s divisional-round win in Tampa Bay, which proved to be the three-time MVP’s final NFL game.

Fortunately for Brady, his Raiders won’t have to deal with Parsons in their 2023 regular season.