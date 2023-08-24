What Patriots Star Has Seen In Early Going From Ezekiel Elliott

With the cancellation of joint practices with the Tennessee Titans, the New England Patriots defense got their first chance this week to go up against Ezekiel Elliott.

And Elliott, whose Patriots’ tenure is just a week old after signing a one-year deal to join the club, continues to make a strong impression on his teammates, including star defender Matthew Judon.

While Judon is unaware if the veteran running back is actually carrying out his assignments well on the other side of the ball, he still has seen Elliott make an impact in his brief time with the team.

“I don’t really be knowing what he be doin’ for real,” Judon told reporters following Wednesday’s practice outside of Gillette Stadium, per team-provided video. “I just see him, talk to him. He’s a great teammate. Love him in the locker room. But as far as like out here, he’s just a running back we got to stop.”

Elliott’s presence and leadership were evident right away last week when he joined the Patriots for joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. He let his voice be heard as the most seasoned player in the Patriots running back room outside of Ty Montgomery, who has dealt with an injury for the majority of the preseason.

How Elliott has seamlessly fit in despite not being with the Patriots long and his willingness to jump into the fray, certainly hasn’t been overlooked by Judon.

“He came in and saw like live bullets flying and that competitive nature came out,” Judon said. “Whoever was in his colors, whoever was wearing his jersey, that’s who he was standing behind, that’s who he was rooting for. I think him taking on that role and actually talking, an actually being vocal, you just see he’s mature in the game of the football and in the NFL. And he’s comfortable with any locker room he’s put into, even though this is his second locker room.”