The New York Jets got off to a nightmare start to their 2023 season on Monday night when quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game with an ankle injury.

The Jets later ruled out the former Green Bay Packers quarterback for the remainder of the contest.

During the ESPN’s “ManningCast,” two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning was stunned by the injury to Rodgers. And as Rodgers was helped off the field, Manning could not remember who the Jets had to back up the veteran starter.

Peyton and Eli react to Aaron Rodgers' apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/sykQOyKjpk — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

“Holy moly,” Manning said on the broadcast. “Who is this backup?”

When former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson took the field to replace Rodgers, Manning was surprised to see the former BYU product still with New York.

“Wilson?” Manning questioned. “Wilson still plays there?”

With a new signal-caller under center, Manning played off his questions regarding the quarterback room.

“I didn’t know they had any other quarterback besides Aaron Rodgers,” Manning joked. “That’s the only quarterback I thought they had on the entire roster.”

With all of the hype surrounding the start of Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets, Manning momentarily lost sight of the roster and joked it off on national television.