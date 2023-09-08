You certainly don’t need to ask Jerry Jones if he loves being the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, but that’s exactly something you can do if you ever visit AT&T Stadium.

The social media account of the stadium revealed Thursday a new interactive experience where you can ask a virtual version of the Dallas owner questions, and the responses are generated by artificial intelligence.

NEW at #ATTStadium: Meet Jerry Jones – An Interactive Experience. Ask @dallascowboys' Owner Jerry Jones questions and get his responses generated by AI technology for a unique, interactive experience.



Learn More ➡️ https://t.co/JZYtOdLgj1 pic.twitter.com/b6V9AbZ8wj — AT&T Stadium (@ATTStadium) September 7, 2023

It’s possible the technology derives from programs like ChatGPT, and it would not be a surprise if Jones heavily vetted the project. That’s especially the case since the people in the audience simply asked softball questions like how and why Jones bought the Cowboys and why AT&T was chosen as the naming sponsor for the stadium.

This was an official video, so it’s unknown what the full capabilities of AI Jones are — the link provided in the post didn’t take you anywhere, as of Friday afternoon.

But of course, social media had one topic they would like to ask: What was Jones doing in Little Rock on Sept. 9, 1957? Would AI Jones comment on the Cowboys owner’s ongoing sexual assault lawsuit?

It’s doubtful AI Jones would even get into the less serious controversial topics like his relationships with legendary Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

This probably is nothing more than a vanity project for Jones, who turns 81 on Oct. 13, so that he can still be owner of the Cowboys after he’s dead. He likely wants everyone to know you can’t escape him, no matter how hard you try.