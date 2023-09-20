New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn’t exactly known for his desire to speak to the media.

In fact, it probably isn’t inaccurate to say that he loathes weekly press conferences. That’s why he’s often a man of few words. But ahead of the Patriots’ matchup with the New York Jets in Week 3, the 71-year-old hit on the unofficial slogan for such weeks leading up to these rivalry matchups with three words to open his Wednesday media availability.

“It’s Jets week,” Belichick said, per team-provided transcript.

That’s it.

Story continues below advertisement

Oh yeah, he also sprinkled in 300 more words about how talented the Jets are and how big of a challenge they could present the Patriots.

“A team that we’re pretty familiar with here, but still got a few changes, new faces and all,” Belichick told reporters. “(Jets general manger) Joe Douglas and coach (Robert) Saleh have done a good job of building this team from where it was a couple years ago when Robert got there. It’s an explosive team, obviously they’ve got a very explosive returner, a good special teams unit. (Xavier) Gipson’s given us some explosive plays. (Thomas) Morstead is one of the best directional punters in the league. (Justin) Hardee’s a good player.

“They’ve got a good core group of players. Defensively, they’re aggressive. Certainly, (Sauce) Gardner has been a great addition for them last year. They have a real good front, disruptive front. (Jermaine) Johnson’s playing well. They drafted (Will) McDonald (IV), obviously (Quinnen) Williams, (John) Franklin-Myers, those guys are tough. They play about nine guys up there and they all play, and they’re all disruptive. But, I think (C.J.) Mosley is really a key guy for them on the defense. He’s one of the best, most instinctive players in the league, always a problem, a really hard guy to fool or to get on anything. He makes tackles on the line of scrimmage, and he breaks up passes 15, 20 yards downfield. So, really, really good player, again, one of the best we’ll see all year. One of the best in the league for sure.

Story continues below advertisement

“Offensively, it’s a big offensive line, a lot of talented guys up there. Four first-round picks, they took (Joe) Tippmann this year. So, pretty talented group. Good running backs — obviously, we didn’t see (Breece) Hall last year, but he’s a really good player. (Zach) Wilson, (Allen) Lazard, obviously Wilson is a really athletic quarterback, we’ve seen him before. So, very talented group, great win for them against Buffalo. Four turnovers, punt return, big win, so looking forward to having a good week here and then we’ll head down to New Jersey.”

Catch all that?

Belichick has actually been known to go on diatribes like this, most notably with teams that he usually doesn’t expect much of a fight from. He spent seven minutes talking up the Chicago Bears last season before the Patriots got their doors blown off at home to the eventual worst team in the NFL.

In this case, Belichick named 15 members of the Jets organization — notably leaving out wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Dalvin Cook. Was that done on purpose? Who knows? All we know is Belichick has certainly done his homework on New York.