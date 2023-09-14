Blues Sign Ex-Bruins Forward To Professional Tryout

The St. Louis Blues signed former Boston Bruins forward Nick Ritchie to a professional tryout (PTO) the team announced on Thursday.

Ritchie was selected 10th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2014 draft and spent five seasons with the club before being moved to the Bruins in exchange for Danton Heinen in February 2020.

The 27-year-old played 63 games for Boston, recording 28 points (16 goals, 12 assists), while averaging 15:05 minutes of ice time. Following his stint with the Bruins, Ritchie signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Along with Boston, Anaheim and Toronto, Ritchie also has stops with the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames. He has played 481 games over eight seasons in the NHL potting 84 goals and adding 102 assists for 186 points.

Ritchie carved out a piece of NHL history in March when he and his brother Brett were traded for one another — the first time a deal was made involving siblings.

Brett, the older brother of Nick, also had a short stint with Boston in 2019-20 when he played 27 games for the Bruins recording two goals and four assists.

According to Florida Hockey Now’s George Richards, the Florida Panthers are expected to sign Brett to a professional tryout before their training camp opens on Sept. 20.

The 30-year-old Ritchie has played in 391 NHL games over the course of nine seasons with four teams — Boston, Arizona, Calgary and the Dallas Stars, where he has notched 50 goals and 35 assists.