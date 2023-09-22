The Red Sox shook up their baseball operations department last week, but they will retain one member of their staff in a new role.

Former Boston general manager Brian O’Halloran on Friday accepted a senior leadership position as executive vice president of baseball operations, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. The official title is “Executive Vice President, baseball operations,” according to McCaffrey.

O’Halloran was Red Sox general manager since 2019 under Chaim Bloom, whom the Red Sox parted ways with as chief baseball officer. O’Halloran will report to the next head of baseball operations.

President and CEO Sam Kennedy said the search for a new leader in baseball operations would take as much time as needed. There are multiple possibilities for a candidate for the position, and manager Alex Cora commented on his future at the position with Boston. Former general manager Theo Epstein was not considered to be a candidate for the position.

Raquel Ferreira and Eddie Romero will continue to serve as executive vice president and assistant general manager. The two and Michael Groopman will perform day-to-day duties in the interim until a new leader is hired.

O’Halloran first joined the Red Sox as a baseball ops assistant in 2002.