In a year where the Boston Red Sox are expected to be in play for a number of free agents, the organization is looking for … well, someone to sign those free agents.

The Red Sox parted ways with former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday, bringing an end to his four-year run at the top in Boston. The move came as a bit of a surprise but leaves no time for the organization to lick its wounds. If Boston hopes to be competitive in 2024, the search (which the Red Sox have admitted could take a while) needs to start as soon as possible.

That’s why we figured we’d get ahead of all those reports that will soon come out and list some names related to the leadership opening that you’re certain to hear in the coming weeks.

Alex Cora

We’re going to start with the name that has already been floated around way too much, as some folks are firm believers in the fact that Alex Cora will make the jump from manager to general manager. We don’t see it happening quite yet, as the 47-year-old said Thursday that a move to the front office was “for the future,” according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Story continues below advertisement

The Red Sox fully expect Cora to return as manager in 2024, so this move can be all but ruled out (for now).

Eddie Romero

If you’re looking for an in-house option, it won’t get much better than three-time World Series champion Eddie Romero. The Red Sox promoted Romero to executive vice president/assistant general manager in 2018, and he had a significant role in signing Rafael Devers, Ceddanne Rafaela and Brayan Bello as international prospects. His track record is solid when it comes to making decisions on international free agents, which could be a bonus this offseason.

James Click

If Boston wants to make a splash, this is the guy. James Click was hired to run the Astros’ front office after their cheating scandal led to the suspension of GM Jeff Luhnow. The hiring happened to coincide with the Red Sox’s hiring of Bloom, with Click quickly bringing Houston another title in just his third season at the helm.

Things soured between Click and the ‘Stros, however, as they lowballed him as his contract expired — leading to his departure and subsequent hiring by the Blue Jays. It doesn’t appear likely the 45-year-old stays in Toronto long term, though, making him a candidate to replace Bloom — his former co-worker with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Story continues below advertisement

Sam Fuld

Sam Fuld was a finalist for the Red Sox’s manager position prior to the return of Cora, and could soon be the man tasked with putting a team together for him.

In the years since flirting with managerial openings, Fuld has put together a solid resume as general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies — working directly under current Phillies and former Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. The New Hampshire native’s first crack at running an organization could come in Boston.

Chris Antonetti

There isn’t a more experienced candidate we’ll name than Cleveland Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti.

Antonetti has been with the Guardians since 1999, working closely with former Red Sox manager Terry Francona since hiring him in 2013. It’s unlikely the 48-year-old will want to stick around to replace Tito, though, so a departure from Cleveland could be in store this offseason. It was reported by Jon Morosi of MLB Network that Antonetti is one of two names “being mentioned in the industry” as a potential Bloom replacement.

Story continues below advertisement

Brandon Gomes

This might be the biggest dark-horse candidate, but Brandon Gomes has plenty of Boston ties.

Gomes is a native of Fall River, Mass., and the current general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It took the soon-to-be-40-year-old only six years to become the No. 2 in perhaps the most well-run organization in Major League Baseball, and his first foray into becoming a No. 1 could be with his hometown team.