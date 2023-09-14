The Red Sox officially parted ways with former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday, bringing an end to his four-year stint at the helm in Boston.

The move comes as the organization closes out yet another disappointing season, with the Red Sox falling firmly out of contention for the final wild-card spot in the American League. Boston has struggled at different points in almost every aspect of the game, with defensive miscues and a weak starting pitching staff serving at the forefront of its issues — but not as the only ones.

“There’s blame to go around,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said Thursday, as seen on NESN. “There’s blame on me, our ownership. There’s blame — the on-field staff deserves blame. I’m sure some of our players would say they haven’t performed up to expectations. We all fell short of our collective goal, so there’s plenty of blame to go around.”

“There’s a lot that has to improve, and that includes our on-field staff.” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy

In already making a change to the front office, and changes to the roster imminent, the Red Sox made it clear that the coaching staff could see a shake up, as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a lot that has to improve, and that includes our on-field staff,” Kennedy said. “The new baseball operations leadership will come in with a mandate to run the department, and that includes all aspects of the department.”

That “on-field staff” doesn’t necessarily mean a change at manager, however, as Kennedy said he envisions Red Sox manager Alex Cora returning for a sixth season in 2024.

The Red Sox will hope to start their turnaround Thursday, as they take on the New York Yankees in a doubleheader at Fenway Park. You can watch Game 1 live on NESN.