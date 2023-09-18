One member of the Patriots’ 2021 draft class is getting a fresh start with another AFC club.
The Denver Broncos are signing linebacker Ronnie Perkins off New England’s practice squad, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.
The Patriots drafted Perkins in the third round two years ago, but the Oklahoma product never appeared in a regular-season game for the franchise. Perkins didn’t play a snap as a rookie despite spending most of that season on the 53-man roster, then landed on season-ending injured reserve ahead of Year 2.
The 23-year-old made a late bid for a roster spot this summer with a strong performance in New England’s final preseason game, but he suffered an injury late in that contest and ultimately was cut before re-signing to the practice squad.
Story continues below advertisement
Live Odds
Final ScoreUpdated Mon 9/18, 2:01pm
Per NFL rules, the Broncos will need to carry Perkins on their roster for at least three weeks. He’s the second 2021 draftee to be poached off New England’s P-squad in the last two years, joining fifth-round linebacker Cameron McGrone (signed by Indianapolis last December).
The Patriots, who fell to 0-2 with a 24-17 loss to Miami on Sunday night, can sign a player to fill Perkins’ practice squad slot ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets this Sunday.
New England is scheduled to visit the Broncos on Christmas Eve.
Featured image via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Imges