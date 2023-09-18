One member of the Patriots’ 2021 draft class is getting a fresh start with another AFC club.

The Denver Broncos are signing linebacker Ronnie Perkins off New England’s practice squad, according to a report Monday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The Patriots drafted Perkins in the third round two years ago, but the Oklahoma product never appeared in a regular-season game for the franchise. Perkins didn’t play a snap as a rookie despite spending most of that season on the 53-man roster, then landed on season-ending injured reserve ahead of Year 2.

The 23-year-old made a late bid for a roster spot this summer with a strong performance in New England’s final preseason game, but he suffered an injury late in that contest and ultimately was cut before re-signing to the practice squad.

Per NFL rules, the Broncos will need to carry Perkins on their roster for at least three weeks. He’s the second 2021 draftee to be poached off New England’s P-squad in the last two years, joining fifth-round linebacker Cameron McGrone (signed by Indianapolis last December).

The Patriots, who fell to 0-2 with a 24-17 loss to Miami on Sunday night, can sign a player to fill Perkins’ practice squad slot ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets this Sunday.

New England is scheduled to visit the Broncos on Christmas Eve.