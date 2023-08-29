Ronnie Perkins left it all out on the field last Friday night — and Mac Jones loved it.

In case you missed it (or chose to cover your eyes), the Patriots edge rusher threw up while lining up for a play during the second quarter of New England’s preseason road loss to the Titans. But Perkins powered through and eventually tackled Tennessee running back Julius Chestnut.

You can click here to view the ridiculous sequence, which was quite gross.

“That was awesome I think,” Jones said during a Monday appearance on WEEI’s “Jones & Mego” show. “The coolest part is he ended up making the tackle … and he played really well.”

It’s commonplace to see football players throwing up before, during or after plays. But recording a tackle on the same play is what really impressed Jones.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever done that one,” the Patriots quarterback said.

Perkins, a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, arrived in the NFL with a reputation for being an intense and hard-nosed player. So, Friday night’s puke-and-tackle was an in-character moment for the Oklahoma product.

“He kinda came off and he was smiling, so we just thought it was funny in a way,” Jones said. ” … I think he was just ready to go out there and make some more plays. So, I love that about him.”

Perkins was one of New England’s best players against the Titans, finishing the preseason finale with nine tackles. The third-year pro made a strong case for earning a spot on the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster, which will be announced by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.