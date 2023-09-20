Brad Marchand on Wednesday was named the 27th captain in the history of the Boston Bruins organization, and it’s since been revealed who will serve as Marchand’s alternates.

They probably will not be much of a surprise to Black and Gold supporters.

The Bruins announced star defenseman Charlie McAvoy and All-Star winger David Pastrnak will serve under Marchand as alternate captains. Though as Marchand put it earlier this preseason, Boston will rely on a leadership “group” to make up for the loss of former captain Patrice Bergeron.

Both Bergeron and longtime center David Krejci retired from the NHL this offseason.

“I am extremely proud of Brad and the hockey player he has become,” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs wrote in a statement. “Brad has been a Bruin for over 15 years and had the opportunity to learn from great leaders in Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron. He is ready for this opportunity and our whole team will learn from his competitive nature and tenacity. I am confident he will represent our organization with heart and grit.”

The Bruins revealed Marchand’s captaincy with an awesome video, which you can watch here.

The Black and Gold open their six-game preseason schedule Sunday when they host the New York Rangers. Boston is set to drop the puck on its regular season Oct. 11 against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden.