Chiefs Offensive Lineman Stunned To Catch Patrick Mahomes’ Bullet

Patrick Mahomes is revered as one of the best NFL quarterbacks.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP can usually create plays when it appears he has nothing on the field.

It happened again in the first quarter of the Kansas City matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars when Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket on third and long and threw a laser to a wide-open Chiefs player.

Donovan Smith made the catch but appeared to be stunned and stood still until he was taken down and tackled by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco.

The 6-foot-6, 338-pound offensive lineman was an ineligible receiver, resulting in a penalty for an illegal touch pass. With the play not resulting in a first down, Jacksonville declined the penalty and the Chiefs were forced to punt on the next play.

Smith was credited with a catch in the official box score.

This is the second time in a week Mahomes has been laughing at himself for a mistake. After New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury after just four snaps into his season opener, Mahomes made the unfortunate grammatical error on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The blunder on the field by Mahomes wasn’t catastrophic, as the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 17-9 for their first win of the season.