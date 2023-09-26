Former New England Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi hasn’t run out of opportunities in the NFL yet.

After getting cut by the Cincinnati Bengals at the end of training camp this summer, Asiasi finally found a new football home Tuesday. Asiasi is staying in the AFC North as the Cleveland Browns announced that they signed him to their practice squad.

It’s the third team for Asiasi in his career since the Patriots selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of UCLA. He never materialized with the Patriots — like plenty of other recent draft picks — playing in 10 games over two seasons before being waived prior to the beginning of last season.

The 6-foot-3, 257-pounder didn’t make an impact with the Bengals, either. Asiasi did suit up in 12 games for Cincinnati, but only made two receptions for five yards in those contests.

Story continues below advertisement

It won’t be easy for Asiasi to earn a gameday elevation and crack the active roster with the Browns. Cleveland already has three tight ends on its depth chart, most notably David Njoku. Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins have received limited playing time behind Njoku.

That could mean another uneventful stop for Asiasi as he tries to hold onto whatever is left of his NFL career.