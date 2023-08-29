Devin Asiasi once again is looking for work in the NFL.

The Bengals on Tuesday released the 26-year-old tight end ahead of the 4 p.m. ET roster cutdown deadline, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Asiasi, who spent all of last season in Cincinnati after being released by the Patriots, finished the 2022 campaign with two catches for 5 yards in 12 games.

A third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Asiasi never amounted to anything in New England. He was active for just 10 games over two seasons with the Patriots and caught just two balls for 39 yards and a touchdown. The failures of Asiasi and fellow third-rounder Dalton Keene necessitated the Patriots’ signings of Hunter Henry in 2021 and Mike Gesicki last March.

Reminder: Asiasi’s cousin, guard Atonio Mafi, was selected by New England in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and saw significant work with the top offense throughout training camp.