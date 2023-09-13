FOXBORO, Mass. — For the second season in a row, injuries will prevent Mac Jones from squaring off against Aaron Rodgers.

In 2022, a Week 3 ankle injury kept Jones out of the Patriots’ Week 4 road matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. And on Monday, Jones saw Rodgers suffer a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth play of his New York Jets career.

New England’s quarterback reacted to the Rodgers news while speaking with reporters Wednesday.

“Yeah, obviously, prayers to him,” Jones said during a news conference. “Great player. Hall of Fame player. Hope he has a good recovery.”

There now is at least a chance Jones never will play against Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP. Perhaps it never was meant to be.

The Patriots will visit the Jets on Sept. 24 for a pivotal Week 3 matchup at MetLife Stadium. Barring something unforeseen, third-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who’s struggled mightily against New England, will be under center for New York.

However, the Patriots first must take care of business this Sunday. New England will look to enter the win column for the first time this season when it hosts Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

