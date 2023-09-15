In years past, facing the Miami Dolphins meant the New England Patriots needed a plan to combat Mike Gesicki.

But when the two sides meet Sunday night at Gillette Stadium, it will be the Patriots who will have the chance to unleash the veteran tight end.

Gesicki, who signed a one-year, $9 million deal with New England in free agency, had a solid, but relatively quiet Patriots debut against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching all three of his targets for 36 yards as he played in 41% of the team’s offensive snaps. It’s the type of performance that is easy to build off of, though.

And Patriots captain Ja’Whaun Bentley believes a potential breakout from Gesicki could be right around the corner.

“He’s been a huge asset for us,” Bentley told reporters Wednesday, per team-provided video. “He’s doing nothing but getting better each and every week. So, I’m sure we’ll have something for him on offense.”

After playing against him for several seasons and now having to face him in practice, Bentley knows that Gesicki, who made 73 receptions for Miami just two years ago, can be a matchup problem for an opposing defense.

Gesicki’s large 6-foot-6, 247-pound frame to go along with his nimbleness makes him an effective option in the passing game. The Patriots have felt that at times with Gesicki catching 14 passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns in nine career games against New England.

And Bentley is looking for Gesicki to provide more of the same against his former team, who now views him as the “enemy.”

“Playing against Mike has definitely been a task for us,” Bentley said. “Definitely a new face and a new body type that we have to kind of account for when we’re going against our offense and things like that as well as what he brings athletically as far as stretching the field and him being almost 6-6. So, that kind of gives you a step, too.”