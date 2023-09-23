The Patriots won’t be the only team dealing with key injuries Sunday after the Jets ruled out a starter Saturday.

New York downgraded starting left tackle Duane Brown to out due to shoulder and hip injuries. Zach Wilson was pressured at the highest rate in the NFL at 53.5%, per Pro Football Focus. So New England’s pass rush should get home against Brown’s listed backup Billy Turner.

The Patriots downgraded Jonathan Jones and Sidy Sow to out Saturday, which means New England will be without three out of its top four corners after Marcus Jones was placed on injured reserve this week.

Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. A lack of an official designation Saturday likely means the starting guards traveled with the team and will test out their injuries prior to kickoff.

Neither the Patriots nor the Jets made practice squad moves as of 2 p.m. ET. New England does plan on using the NFL’s new quarterback rule on new signing Will Grier.

The Patriots have won 14 straight games against the Jets heading into Sunday, but an 0-2 start makes this Week 3 matchup a must-win and serves as a big test for Mac Jones and the offense.

Kickoff at MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. on CBS.