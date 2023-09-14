No matter how it was sliced, Zach Wilson was blamed time and time again for the New York Jets underachieving last season.

After receiving plenty of criticism, Wilson then had to deal with Aaron Rodgers coming in on his white horse and being viewed as the savior of the franchise with the Jets trading for the four-time NFL MVP in a major upgrade at the quarterback position.

But now with the season over for Rodgers, who made his first public comments Wednesday since tearing his Achilles, it’s on Wilson to rescue a Jets season that had them thinking about a potential Super Bowl berth.

And with Wilson back in the spotlight, the Jets are trying to show they have the utmost confidence in the 2021 No. 2 overall pick, something New York didn’t exhibit at all last season.

“We all believe in 2,” Jets running back Breece Hall posted Wednesday night on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Hall’s post also shared a mic’d up video from the sideline of New York’s overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. In the video, several members of the Jets, including wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard along with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, shared words of encouragement for the 24-year-old signal-caller.

It was less than a year ago that Wilson had lost the Jets locker room, angering teammates with not only his incompetent play, but his actions, too.

It might be too little too late trying to lift Wilson up now, as in the back of his mind, he knows these same Jets never had his back in the first place.