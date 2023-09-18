The New York Jets struggled on offense with Zach Wilson back under center in a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

As the team fell deeper into a hole against the now 2-0 Cowboys, the Jets heavily relied on pass plays during the second half of the contest.

New York running back Breece Hall, who burst on the scene before a season-ending injury, expressed his displeasure with his lack of touches down the stretch.

“I mean, I only got four touches. That’s why we struggled,” Hall told reporters in Dallas after the loss, per The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt. “It is what it is. We just got down early and abandoned the run. That type of stuff happens, you feel like you’ve gotta get back in the game and it slips away.”

The second-year pro carried the ball just four times for nine yards as the Jets fell to 1-1.

New York will have adjustments to make before a Week 3 encounter with the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.