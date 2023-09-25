Legendary Jets QB Is Ready To Move On From Zach Wilson

The New York Jets are back to battling serious quarterback issues as Zach Wilson underwhelmed once again in a 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots.

Wilson could not lead the Jets to take the lead with multiple chances in the fourth quarter, including taking a sack from Matthew Judon for a safety and having a Hail Mary attempt fall incomplete. Wilson finished the day 18-for-36 through the air for 157 yards.

The 2021 first-round pick is back as the starter after offseason acquisition Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles just four plays into his first game with the Jets.

Wilson led New York to victory against the Buffalo Bills but has now dropped two straight games against the Dallas Cowboys and the Patriots. The lack of quality quarterback play has reignited the conversation of whether or not Wilson can lead the Jets.

Story continues below advertisement

One New York franchise legend says otherwise.

In an appearance on the Michael Kay Show, Super Bowl III MVP Joe Namath spoke candidly about the current passer of his former team. After a “disgusting” performance against the Patriots, Namath is officially out on Wilson.

“I wouldn’t keep him,” Namath said on Monday. “I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson.”

Namath doubled down on how poorly Wilson has impacted the franchise as his third NFL season continues.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t believe in him,” Namath added. “I don’t believe he has a future as a good player. I think they made the wrong choice when they drafted him. I feel that way. He has some athletic ability… It’s ridiculous. You’ve got the wrong people playing and picking them.”

At 1-2, the Jets still have talent to compete but must seriously reconsider the starting quarterback to keep any postseason hopes alive.